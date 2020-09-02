MORE library services in Blaenau Gwent will reopen to the public by mid-September, including an appointment-only system for IT resources, and adult community learning courses.

The Aneurin Leisure Trust started a ‘call and collect’ service in July so residents could access library books and other materials.

Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council said this service is “popular” among residents.

Resumption of IT services is intended to help those who need help with essential support to computer access to look for employment, access essential services and benefits and learning support.

The service will initially be available at the libraries in Ebbw Vale, Abertillery, Tredegar and Brynmawr, by appointment only.

The council said adult community learning courses are proving popular because of the disruption to learners’ education since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The council’s executive member for education, Cllr Joanne Collins, said: “We know that Covid-19 has had an impact on schools and young learners, but it is also had an equal impact on adult learners.

“So, this really is great news for adult learners who are now able to access a wide range of courses.

“Access to IT equipment in libraries is also a valuable service and will be a great help to job seekers in particular as the economy starts to recover.

“The safety of service users is vital and we will use the procedures of the Government’s Test Trace Protect Strategy to provide added reassurance.”

The director of operations for the Aneurin Leisure Trust, Phill Sykes, said: “We’re delighted that our services are beginning to get back to normal during the pandemic.

“Initially we’ll be offering an hour slot for each customer per week, from 7th September, which can be made by telephoning their local library. We hope to extend this service further once the initial phase has been tried and tested and our procedures are working to ensure the safety of our customers and colleagues.

“We fully appreciate the importance of these resources to our customers and the essential benefit it provides to those who do not have computer access at home.

“Our adult community learning courses uptake has been exceptional and we’re confident we can provide our high standard of education in a safe and secure environment.”

The IT and adult community learning services will be available from September 14.

For more information visit www.aneurinleisure.org.uk