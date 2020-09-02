THIS summer has seen our businesses and facilities continue to reopen, but with the understanding that it is unlikely that we will be “back to normal” for some time.

The coronavirus crisis has affected us severely and it will likely further shape our economy and our society for years to come in ways which are still unclear.

What is clear however are the priorities for Blaenau Gwent and for Wales as a whole; both in terms of the next steps in containing the virus and in addressing its immediate impact on our communities.

The Senedd has met to discuss changes to the coronavirus regulations over the summer as is right and the Welsh Government has continued to pursue the cautious approach that has seen the number of new infections reduced to very low levels. I questioned the First Minister regarding aspects of the restrictions that people have raised, while I have continued to make representations and pursue queries that people are concerned about with other Government Ministers and officials.

We need to remain vigilant however, especially as we move towards the winter with the risk of flu and other illnesses at this time of year. We all fervently hope that the worst of this virus is behind us, but we need to make appropriate preparations in case another wave does emerge.

This is why I have been pressing for the new Grange Hospital to be reopened ahead of schedule and I am pleased that the hospital will now be ready to provide vital services and care to patients across Gwent from November.

Because of the immense debt that we owe to our frontline healthcare workers, I have written to the Health Minister calling for a consolidated pay increase for these members of staff who have given so much on behalf of us all to be agreed and brought in during this current year, as a small gesture of recognition and gratitude for what they have done to save lives and look after us.

With the pandemic understandably requiring the Government’s focus, some planned legislation has had to be left. It was disappointing that the Bus Services (Wales) Bill will not go ahead this Senedd, as this would have ended the failed 30-year Thatcherite experiment that has ruined local bus services in Blaenau Gwent and across South Wales and I have written to the First Minister requesting that a commitment to introduce this bill in the first month of the next Senedd should a Labour Government be returned is included in the next Labour manifesto.

The problems already facing our communities before the crisis have only increased as a result of it; our determination to address them and make sure that people have all of the support that they need as we move through some extremely difficult times must be resolute.