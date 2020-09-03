A NEWPORT church has been left reeling following the theft of lead from its roof over the bank holiday weekend.

Builders estimate that around £30 of lead was stolen from the roof of All Saint’s Church in Brynglas - but the thieves caused approximately £4,000 worth of damage.

Reverend Rebecca Stevens said: “As incumbent, I feel sad at the upset it has caused the parishioners, who are trying their best to maintain the church building in these uncertain times.

“These are hard times for everyone and if people are in need we would have tried to help if they’d have come to us, instead of choosing to take the path they did.”

It is the first time that the church has been a victim of lead theft. Ms Stevens said: “Ecclesiastical Insurance and the builders have all been wonderful with helping.”

They are currently having to weatherproof the roof to minimize further damage, while more inspections and estimates for repairs are made.

A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said: “We're investigating the theft of lead from All Saints Church on Brynglas Road which is reported to have been taken sometime between 5pm on 28th August and 11pm on 30th August.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 2000317842 or to direct message us via our Facebook or Twitter pages.”