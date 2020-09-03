MORE than half of Newport has been identified as being at risk of flooding in a new council plan which looks at responding to future incidents.

The new flood plan outlines known flood risk areas and how the city council will respond to forecast flooding or actual flooding.

But the actual plan will not be disclosed to the public due to “commercial and security reasons”.

A council report which provides a summary of the plan says: “Flooding is considered to be the greatest risk of an emergency occurring in the Newport City Council area with over half of the area being identified as at risk of flooding.

“The plan has been developed in order to meet the council’s statutory duty to prepare emergency plans.

“It captures the known flood risks to Newport City Council area and provides relevant procedures to respond appropriately to flooding incidents.”

Four new flood risk areas in the city have been identified by Natural Resources Wales - Maindee, Crindau, Duffryn and Lliswerry.

These areas are noted as being “at high risk from all sources of flooding” - but the main flood risk is said to be from tidal sources.

Most council wards will be affected by the plan “due to the vast coverage of the flood risk”, the council report says.

READ MORE:

The city council’s Newport Intelligence Hub has produced maps showing the number of homes and commercial properties considered at risk of flooding in the plan.

The numbers provide an idea of the scale of risk and can be used to prepare for any required evacuations.

Following storms earlier this year, new plans have been put in place for implementing the Caerleon Road tidal flood barrier.

Plans to improve communication during floods and the requirement to initiate an emergency response team after weather warnings being issued have also been included in the plan.

Procedures for evacuation and shelter arrangements are also referenced.

The council report adds: “The plan has been prepared in an official sensitive format due to the information that, for commercial and security reasons, cannot be disclosed to the public.

“Such information includes reservoir mapping (this has been provided by Natural Resources Wales) and identified property counts.”

Newport council’s deputy leader, Cllr Roger Jeavons, is set to sign off the plan as a cabinet member decision next Wednesday, September 9.