Our Camera Club never fails to put a smile on our face with the wonderful photos they share day in and day out.
Ranging from the rookies to the photography veterans, members share their work from throughout Gwent - which includes Newport, Torfaen, Monmouthshire, Blaenau Gwent and parts of Caerphilly.
The group currently has more than 3,700 members and is growing every day.
Interested in joining? Visit facebook.com/groups/argusphotosgroup
Here are just a few great photos shared this week...
(Cwmbran's water steps. Picture: Alan Phillips)
(Heavy machinery at Magor Brewery. Picture: Dean Mills)
(A full moon taken from Newport. Picture: Jamie Ford)
(A wet and windy day in Tredegar. Picture: Leah Challenger)
(Kayaking in Usk. Picture: Lewis Peake)
(The sunrise over Caerleon Ampiptheatre. Picture: Mark Hickinbottom)
(The Sea Wall at Goldcliff. Picture: Mel Dowler)
(Ebbw Vale Owl Sanctuary at Festival Park. Picture: Richard Renshaw)
(A hungry squirrel in Newport. Picture: Toni Coppard)