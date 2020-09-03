A FAMOUS Paralympian is encouraging people to enter South Wales Argus’ Sports Awards, before it’s too late.
South Wales Argus’ third annual Sports Awards are being supported by Baroness Tanni Grey Thompson, who has competed at five Paralympics and won 16 medals – including 11 golds.
She is urging people to enter the Awards before entry closes this Friday (September 4).
AWARD CATEGORIES
- Sports Personality of the Year
- Professional Sports Personality of the Year
- Young Sports Personality of the Year
- Grassroots Sports Personality of the Year
- Disability Sports Performer of the Year
- Outstanding Services to Sport in Gwent
- Senior Team of the Year
- Junior Team of the Year
- Community Club of the Year
- Coach of the Year
- Junior Coach of the Year
- Volunteer of the Year
- Newport County AFC Player of the Year
- Dragons Player of the Year
People can enter online here.
Sponsorships are selling out, but there’s still time to sign up – if you’d like to sponsor a category, call out head of events, Cathy Parsons, on 07977 967777.