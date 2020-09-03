MORRISONS is to double the number of fully-qualified, expert florists in its stores to 300 this Autumn - to provide bespoke bouquets for customers.

The supermarket is expanding its instore florist shops, which will see a further 60 florist stations installed across the UK - to take the total to over 100.

How many new roles are being created?

The new florist shops will provide 180 additional roles for qualified professional florists, who may be out of work following the impact that the pandemic has had on the high street.

It comes as recent Google data found that flowers have been one of the country’s most popular online purchases during lockdown, with online searches up 277 per cent. Morrisons say they are currently selling more than four million flower stems every week.

All Morrisons florists will offer a handmade-to-order bouquet service, with customers able to choose from 75 different stem varieties. Bouquets can be crafted for any occasion and to any budget. They are prepared whilst customers do their weekly shop.

Morrisons say they also offer a five-day freshness guarantee for all of its flowers in the home. The supermarket works closely with growers to plant their fields and has one of the quickest ‘field to store’ transit times. Stems are delivered fresh to stores each day, sourced from FlowerWorld - a 17.5 acre flower site, wholly owned by the supermarket chain.

What have bosses at Morrisons said?

Jane Watson, Flowers Manager at Morrisons said: “Flowers make people feel happier - with their beautiful shapes, bright colours and scents.

"We work with some of the best growers in the world and have some of the best stems. So we wanted to have the best florists in store to make bouquets for our customers.

"It’s been a difficult year for the flower industry, and we hope this also provides good job prospects for florists looking for work.”

How to apply for one of the new florist roles at Morrisons

To apply for one of the new roles, visit: https://www.morrisons.jobs/our-teams/retail-team.