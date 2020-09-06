THE Eat Out to Help Out scheme has been praised for boosting footfall at shops across the country during August.

Shopping areas have reported a rise in visitors “enticed” by the month-long half-price discount scheme.

Which places are shoppers heading to the most?

The monthly Springboard monitor revealed that while footfall declined by 30.8 per cent for the month, they add it was boosted by improving numbers of people heading to retail parks.

It said that retail park footfall was only 11.1 per cent lower than the same month last year as it continued to recover.

Elsewhere, footfall on UK high streets was 38.3 per cent lower in August than the same month last year, while shopping centres were down by 33.9 per cent.

What about small high streets and market towns?

The latest figures showed that small high streets have continued to benefit from high levels of home working and local shopping, with streets in market towns reporting a decline of only 26.6 per cent.

Shop vacancies jumped to the highest level since January 2014 after a raft of store closures, with 10.8 per cent of UK store sites now vacant, compared with 9.8 per cent in January.

Springboard said this was particularly driven by a high increase in London amid a decrease in commuters.

What have researchers said?

Diane Wehrle, Springboard marketing and insights director, said: “In August, UK retail footfall continued to strengthen for the third consecutive month, with a drop of 30.8% from last year, as the Government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme enticed visitors back to UK retail destinations.

“All three destination types benefited, although retail parks remain a clear winner in the competition for shoppers.

“Despite the growth, the rate of improvement was only around half that in June and July 2020 when non-essential retail stores and hospitality reopened following the lockdown, suggesting that the climb back to pre-Covid footfall levels is going to be a steep one.”