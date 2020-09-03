RESIDENTS have voiced frustration that some Torfaen play areas remain closed.

Housing association, Bron Afon, has not been able to reopen some play areas since lockdown was eased, with maintenance and repairs still needed.

Play areas managed by Torfaen council had reopened by August 3.

One play area which remains closed is in School Crescent, Sebastapol, Pontypool.

Sue Herbert, 67, said her grandchildren, aged one, seven and 15, have been left ‘frustrated’ by the closure.

“They have had nowhere to play all through the school holidays,” said Ms Herbert, of Lansdowne, Sebastapol.

“It’s a well-used play area, particularly for the smaller children. Every time they go pass they ask, ‘can we go in’, but obviously they can’t.”

READ MORE:

Ms Herbert said some children climb over a fence to use the play area, but there are safety concerns safety. The area is overgrown with ‘waist high’ grass that covers some equipment, Ms Herbert said. A sign warns people not to use the play area “until it is safe to do so”.

A Bron Afon spokesman said: “We are sorry we have been unable to open our children’s play areas across Torfaen since lockdown has eased.

“Our specialist contractors will be completing repairs and maintenance work that was identified but has not been able to be programmed in to be done until now.

“As soon as the work is completed and checked we will reopen each play area in turn but in the meantime they have to remain secure to keep everyone safe.”