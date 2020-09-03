A GWENT MP is supporting a campaign to end violence towards shop workers.
Islwyn MP, Chris Evans, has signed up to support the British Retail Consortium’s shopworkers’ protection pledge - supporting retail staff and legislation to protect shopworkers from violence and abuse.
Mr Evans is leading calls to create a specific criminal offence to enforce tougher penalties for attacks on shopworkers.
Mr Evans co-chairs the All Party Parliamentary Group on Customer Service and recognises the serious impact these crimes have on staff, colleagues and their families.
“During the coronavirus pandemic, shop workers bravely put themselves on the front line to keep the nation going. All people deserve a workplace free from abuse, we must do all we can to provide that environment for shop workers,” he said.
The retail industry spends more than £1.2 billion a year on crime prevention but every day there are more than 400 incidents of violence and abuse against retail staff.
Common triggers for the violence and abuse includes challenging shoplifters, enforcing age-restricted sales and implementing social distancing and other coronavirus safety measures.