FOUR puppies have been stolen in Monmouthshire.
Police are appealing after the theft of four collie puppies from a farm in Hendre.
The rural crime team are asking for information on the whereabouts of the dogs.
All four puppies are microchipped, two are brown and white and two are black and white.
A spokesman for Gwent Police's Rural Crime Team said: "The rural crime team are looking into a theft of four collie pups from a farm in Hendre, Monmouthshire.
"Contact 101 with reference number 2000320272.
"All puppies are microchipped, two brown and white bitches, two black and white dogs."
Twelve dogs were stolen from three properties in Gwent in July.
Dog owners are also urged to take extra security measures to ensure the safety of their dogs:
- Ensure your pet is microchipped – if your dog runs off and it is found, you can be easily traced as its owner. If your dog is stolen, when it is taken to the vets, they will discover that the dog is chipped and you will be identified as its rightful owner
- Don’t leave dogs unattended in the street, however small and friendly the community
- Don’t leave them alone in a car – particularly when the weather starts to warm up
- Ensure your garden is secure and don’t leave them alone for long periods of time
- If you keep them outside, make sure your property and kennels are secure