ONLINE giant Amazon is to create 7,000 new jobs in the coming months at its warehouses and other sites across the UK.

The new jobs will be created at Amazon’s warehouses, sorting centres and delivery sites as well as in its offices.

These roles are in addition to 3,000 already announced earlier this year.

More than 50 sites will take on extra workers, who will be permanent.

Amazon said the new roles, including engineers, graduates, human resources, IT, health and safety and finance specialists, as well as the teams who will pick, pack and ship customer orders, will help it meet growing customer demand.

The company has warehouses in Newport, Bristol and Swansea.

Amazon has already offered temporary roles to thousands of people whose jobs were impacted at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, many of whom will now be offered a permanent job.

Amazon is also creating more than 20,000 seasonal positions across the UK ahead of the festive period at its sites across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland and at three pop-up warehouses, or “fulfilment centres”.

Stefano Perego, Amazon's vice president of European customer fulfilment, said: "We're proud to be creating 10,000 new permanent roles across our UK network of fulfilment centres, sort centres and delivery stations offering competitive wages and comprehensive benefits starting on day one.

"Our people have played a critical role in serving customers in these unprecedented times and the new roles will help us continue to meet customer demand and support small and medium-sized businesses selling on Amazon.

"The new state-of-the-art robotics fulfilment centres in the North East and the Midlands, as well as the thousands of additional roles at sites across the country, underline our commitment to the people and communities in which we operate.

"We are employing thousands of talented individuals in a diverse range of good jobs from operations managers and tech professionals through to people to handle customer orders."