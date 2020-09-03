A CITY centre sandwich shop has re-opened today after a £100,000 refit.
The Subway branch in Newport's High Street opened its doors 16 years ago, and this morning has re-opened following an extensive redevelopment.
(The new shop front)
This includes a new shop front, new flooring, wall coverings, wall art, and lighting – with the aim to give the fast food shop a fresh, bright modern look. The modernised store also includes digital menu boards and a remote order pick-up area.
(The new digital menu boards)
Franchisee, Adam Brunt, said: “We’re hugely proud to bring the new look design to this store, which was the first store to open in Newport back in 2004.
“The modern design will offer customers more of what they love about Subway – highlighting our bread baked in store daily, cookies and some of our veggies in bright modern displays – while offering great value and fresh, varied menu options."
(The new dining area)
Subway is an American-owned franchise, which operates more than 40,000 stores worldwide. It is celebrating its 55th anniversary this week.
Mr Brunt operates several other Subway stores in Newport – including two on Cardiff Road (with one offering halal options), and one near Friars Walk shopping centre.
(The new counter)
He is also responsible for some, but not all, of the Subway stores based in Cardiff.