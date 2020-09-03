CONTENTIOUS plans to move a Cwmbran-based micro-brewery to a new location in Caerphilly - opposite a school - have moved a step closer after its licencing application was recommended for approval.

Brew Monster Brewing was based in Cwmbran until the end of July when its lease ran out, and a licence application for its proposed new headquarters at Lon y Twyn is being considered by Caerphilly County Borough Council’s licencing committee on Monday.

If approved, Brew Monster will be able to supply alcohol, provide late night refreshments and play recorded music.

In a planning report the company said: “Alongside real ale and craft beer, we would offer local artisan spirits and craft cider.

“All alcoholic drinks are sold at premium prices relative to other local licensed venues. We believe that offering premium drinks at premium prices gives greater appeal to our target demographic.”

However, concerns have been raised by three councillors and 24 local residents over the proximity of the proposed tap house and brewery to The Twyn School.

The report said: “Relevant representations have been received from 24 residents throughout the consultation process.

“These detail concerns in respect of the proximity of Twyn Junior School to the proposed premises and impact upon children witnessing drunken behaviour of patrons, the inappropriate location of the premises given that it is surrounded by homes on three sides and resultant privacy issues that the premises could cause, the potential for public nuisance due to noise from patrons including that from smokers, entertainment, together with smell from brewing process.”

The report said that some of the concerns are “understandable, however the applicant cannot be held responsible for any existing or historic issues that have arisen as a result of activities held other licensed premises in the vicinity”.

The application will be considered by the council’s licensing committee on Monday (September 7).