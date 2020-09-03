A CAERPHILLY man has been jailed after knocking a man unconscious and robbing a vehicle at knife point.
In November, Jordan Owen, 20, was in Cardiff when he approached a man from behind and punched him.
The blow knocked his victim unconscious and Owen fled the scene.
The next month he was in Bargoed when he robbed two men at knife point.
The pair were sat in their vehicle when Owen approached and brandished a knife.
He stole cash and the vehicle keys, driving off.
Owen admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm and robbery.
A judge sentenced him to three years and ten months in prison.
The officer in the case, DC Peter Clegg said he hoped it would bring closure to the victims.
He said: "In the early hours of 30th November 2019, Owen was in Cardiff City Centre when he approached a man from behind. Owen punched this man, knocking him unconscious and then left the scene.
"Additionally, on 27th December 2019, Owen approached two men who were sat in a vehicle in Bargoed. He proceeded to make threats with a large knife, stole cash and the vehicle keys and made off in the vehicle.
"Owen has shown remorse for his actions and has admitted these offences.
"These were particularly frightening and intimidating incidents for the victims involved and I hope the sentence given will help provide them with some comfort and closure."
