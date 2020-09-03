POLICE want to speak to a man following an assault in Newport.
Curtis Carvalho, 22, is from Newport.
He also has connections to Swansea.
Gwent Police are hoping to locate him in order to speak to him in connection with an assault.
A spokesman for the police said: "We are appealing for information to locate Curtis Carvalho, aged 22, from #Newport
"Officers would like to speak to him in connection with an assault investigation as he may be able to assist us with enquiries.
"He has links to Swansea."
Anyone with information should call 101 and cite reference number 2*317173.