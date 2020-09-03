FIFTY new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Wales today, with 13 of those in Gwent.
The new cases take the total recorded in Gwent in the last week to 54, and 232 in Wales as a whole.
Of the 13 new cases confirmed in Gwent today, 11 are in Caerphilly.
The latest batch of cases in the area means that 46 people have tested positive in a week.
That leaves Caerphilly with a total of 25.4 cases per 100,000 population, the highest figure in Wales in the time period.
There were also new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Blaenau Gwent and Newport.
The new Gwent cases take the number in the area to 2,868, according to Public Health Wales, distributed as follows: Newport - 911; Caerphilly - 819; Monmouthshire - 394; Blaenau Gwent - 379; Torfaen - 365.
There have been 18,155 cases of coronavirus in Wales since the start of the pandemic.
No new deaths were announced by Public Health Wales today.
The total remains at 1,596, with 275 of those recorded in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area.
The number of cases confirmed across Wales today are as follows:
Caerphilly - 11
Bridgend - ten
Cardiff - five
Rhondda Cynon Taf - five
Gwynedd - three
Vale of Glamorgan - three
Conwy - two
Merthyr Tydfil - two
Residents outside Wales - two
Newport - one
Blaenau Gwent - one
Wrexham - one
Flintshire - one
Ceredigion - one
Carmarthenshire - one
Powys - one
Public Health Wales figures for coronavirus deaths include only those that have been confirmed by a laboratory test. The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.
