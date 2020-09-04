IT'S time to turn the spotlight on our medical professionals, care workers and emergency services teams with the launch of the 2020 South Wales Argus Health & Care Awards.

Over the past few months we’ve had more cause than ever before to acknowledge the dedication, expertise, selflessness and sheer hard work of those on the front line.

Heartfelt clapping for carers on Thursday evenings has been one way for us to show our appreciation for everything they do for us.

Now readers of the South Wales Argus have the chance to shine a light on those special health and care workers who have gone that extra mile to help those they look after.

We want to hear your stories and help you to thank those individuals and teams who have really made a difference to people’s lives - and if last year’s competition was anything to go by, we can look forward to some fantastic entries.

“There was so much outstanding work, care, innovation and services across the health sector and we believe it’s important to focus on the people who work so hard and to tell their stories,” says the managing director of the South Wales Argus Hussain Bayoomi.

The South Wales Argus Health & Care Awards has been honouring extraordinary people since 2016, putting on a glittering show and creating life-long memories for winners and finalists alike.

And while Covid-19 has led us to rethink the way we usually do things, our events team is drawing on its expertise and technical know-how to produce a unique on-demand streaming broadcast to ensure our worthy winners receive the recognition they deserve.

All that’s needed now is for readers of the South Wales Argus to get in touch with their nominations for the awards’ 15 categories.

We want to hear about the surgeons, midwives, nurses, carers, volunteers and research teams whose work is making such a difference to people’s lives.

Our judges want to find more people like the 2019 ‘doctor of the year’ Dr Wesley Saunders, a local lad who has spent almost his entire career in Gwent and built up the Forest View Medical Centre in Treorchy from 3,000 to 10,500 patients.

For Wes, the fact that somebody had thought so highly of him that they had taken the time to enter him for an award was a highlight of his career.

“I don’t know who nominated me but it was lovely to see what they had written about me, which I’ve kept as a momento,” he said.

Judges were also impressed by the story of Stefan Cartwright of the Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust, is using his experience of being attacked by a man he was trying to help to campaign for justice for emergency services workers who suffer aggression when they’re doing their job.

“I was really shocked and humbled to win an award, but glad to have the opportunity to raise awareness about something that is a reality for so many colleagues,” he said.