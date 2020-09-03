A NEWPORT property auctioneer has gone international with its latest listing - a potential holiday home in the former soviet state of Bulgaria.
The rustic property is listed with a guide price of just £9,000.
However, Paul Fosh Auctions say they have not inspected the property internally, and are unlikely to be conducting personal guided viewings.
Located near the Bulgarian/Serbian border in the village of Rabrovo, (population 400), the smallholding is comprised of two bungalows, an outside summer kitchen, gazebo and dining area.
Bulgaria is roughly five times the size of Wales - at 42,855 sq miles - but it has twice the population (roughlyseven million)
Sean Roper, who is handling the sale for Paul Fosh Auctions, said: "This small holding in Bulgaria could make a marvellous holiday home for someone looking to really get away from it all.
"The plot extends to approximately half an acre and there are a range of agricultural buildings including stables, animal pens, implement storage, outside wc, external shower room and garage.
"The garden has a number of fruit trees and the remains of a vineyard. Mains water and electricity are connected.
"The property is within an easy drive is the Unesco site of Belogradchik Rocks and the river Danube."
Paul Fosh Auctions has chosen taken all its business online. Buyers and sellers are advised to contact the office number, 01633 254044, or email info@paulfoshauctions.com
The next Paul Fosh Auctions online sale is on Thursday, September 10, at 5 pm.
For more details visit paulfoshauctions.com