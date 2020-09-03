JEREMY Vine will be joined by his wife Rachel Schofield as a co-host on his Channel 5 show next week.

Rachel will stand in for Storm Huntley on the daily Jeremy Vine show for a week, starting on Monday, September 7, and will be introducing callers, presenting comments from viewers and contributing to debates.

Speaking ahead of her debut on the show, she said: “I think between us Jeremy and I have over 50 years of broadcasting experience, but amazingly we’ve never ventured into a studio together before, so stepping into the brilliant Storm’s shoes for a week is a unique opportunity.

“Jeremy loves the team and the audience at Channel 5 and getting to share his morning dive into the day’s biggest stories will be a lot of fun.

“And it will be great to eat breakfast together for once, even though it’s at 5am!

“I just think I might need it in the contract that he makes the tea when the alarm goes off.”

Jeremy Vine and his wife Rachel Schofield. Picture: PA Wire

What has Jeremy said about his temporary co-host?

Vine added: “I’m slightly terrified. Storm’s away, and someone thought of asking Rachel in.

“She is of course streets ahead of me in every dimension, so I know I’ll be in good hands.

“Secretly I can’t wait. And there’ll be at least four alarm clocks going off in our house on the first morning.”

What time is Jeremy Vine on Channel 5?

Jeremy Vine is on weekdays at 9.15am on Channel 5.