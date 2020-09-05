KEEP Abergavenny Tidy (KAT) have sent out a ‘red alert’ urging people not to dump rubbish as the group make plans to meet up next week for their first community litter pick since lockdown began.
Litter-pickers have been horrified by the type of discarded rubbish such as PPE disfiguring parts of the town and beautiful countryside causing danger to wildlife.
The KAT litter pick will be held on Tuesday, September 8, between 10am and midday.
Meet at St John’s Square outside the Post Office at 10am.
The socially distanced group will then fan out to tackle hot spots such as Ross Road and the Merthyr Road by-pass between the roundabouts near Llanfoist Bridge and Cantref Inn, depending on the number of people who turn up.
Volunteers should bring their own kit on this occasion: litter pick, gloves, hoop and bags; also hand sanitiser and face masks.
For details on how to become a volunteer, contact the KAT co-ordinator by email on keepabergavennytidy@gmail.com.