AN ARMY hopeful who took almost 100 tablets of ecstasy into a music festival has been spared jail.

Jordan Watkins, 25, of Shelley Court, Graig-y-Rhacca, appeared before Chester Crown Court last week, where he was branded ‘stupid and naïve’ for his actions.

The court heard how he had been discharged by the army after he was caught with 98 tablets by staff working at the Creamfields festival in Cheshire in August 2019 - despite numerous opportunities for amnesty.

And he was told to "remember this moment for the rest of your life" by a judge who offered him a chance of redemption after coming to the conclusion that he was not a ‘lost cause’.

The court heard Watkins was caught on the first day of the festival – Thursday, August 22, 2019 – and claimed that he was in possession of the class A drug to share with five friends.

He saw the festival was a final chance to let his hair down before joining the army, which he was subsequently dismissed from after being arrested and charged.

Jade Tufail, defending, told the court Watkins had no relevant previous convictions and was remorseful for his actions. She added Watkins had asked her to apologise to the court on his behalf.

She also spoke of how his partner had given birth to his daughter at the start of this month but had suffered complications, and as a result he had to be at her side at all times.

Reflecting on Watkins’ guilty plea, his ‘clear prospect’ of rehabilitation, his good conduct over past 12 months since the offence took place, his steps to deal with his drinking and drug use and his steps to distance himself from the friends he was involved with last year, Ms Tufail argued that an appropriate punishment would be a suspended sentence.

She said: “The defendant admits he was stupid and naïve.

“Immediate custody could have a harmful effect on others, including his partner, who requires assistance following complications during the birth of their daughter and is particularly dependant on the defendant.

“His focus has shifted from going out drinking and taking drugs to staying at home and taking care of his partner and their baby.”

Before sentencing, Judge Steven Everett said: “This court has to deal with between 70 and 100 cases each year of people taking drugs into Creamfields in the hope of selling them to youngsters and making a lot of money.

“There are posters up at the entrance saying ‘now is the time for amnesty’, but you did not take that chance.

“I wonder what your daughter would think if she found out when she grows up about the selfish way that you took drugs with you, which is a shameful thing.

“I want you to remember this moment for the rest of your life. Your heart will be pounding wondering whether you will be walking through the door behind you which leads straight to prison.

“Use this opportunity to say that you were stupid and foolish, but you have put that behind you.

“If you don’t do this, you won’t be letting me down – you will be letting yourself down and your family down, and you will not get another chance.”

Watkins was sentenced to 13 months in prison suspended for two years, and ordered to complete 35 rehabilitation activity requirement days.