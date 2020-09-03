THE British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) in Wales, BAFTA Cymru, has announced the nominations for the British Academy Cymru Awards – including TV series, His Dark Materials.

This year's awards will be presented across 21 craft, performance and production categories in film and television as well as a special award for outstanding contribution to the international film and TV industry. Details of this year’s special award recipient will be announced on Thursday, October 8.

(Actress Dafne Keen in His Dark Materials)

His Dark Materials, based on Philip Pullman’s fantasy trilogy, has nine nominations, with the series nominated for Television Drama while actors Dafne Keen and Ruth Wilson are nominated for Actress – Ms Keen’s first nomination for her role as Lyra Belacqua.

His Dark Materials has also received nominations for Costume Design for Caroline McCall, who has previously won a BAFTA for her work on Downton Abbey; Make Up and Hair for Pamela Haddock and Editing for Niven Howie and Stephen Haren.

The series also receives a double nomination for two episodes in the Photography and Lighting: Fiction category for Suzie Lavelle, for episode three, and David Higgs, for episode eight, as well as a Production Design nomination for the BAFTA-winning Joel Collins.

Feature film Eternal Beauty, shot on location in South Wales, has received five nominations:

For Actress, Sally Hawkins.

For Costume Design, previous winner, Sian Jenkins.

For Director Fiction, the film’s writer and director Craig Roberts (his first nomination).

For Editing, Stephen Haren (also nominated for Editing for His Dark Materials).

For Production Design, Tim Dickel (previous winner).

(Actress Sally Hawkins in Eternal Beauty)

BBC One Drama, The Left Behind, filmed in Cardiff, has received five nominations including for Television Drama and the following:

For Actor, Siôn Daniel Young.

For Writer, Alan Harris.

For Director: Fiction, Joseph Bullman (BAFTA winner).

For Hair and Make Up, Jill Conway (her first nomination).

(Actor, Siôn Daniel Young, in The Left Behind)

2019 winner, In My Skin, received four nominations including in the Television Drama category, plus:

For Writer, Kayleigh Llewellyn (first time nominee).

For Director: Fiction, Lucy Forbes (first time nominee).

For Actress: Gabrielle Creevy (previous winner).

(Actress Gabrielle Creevy, In My Skin)

BBC/S4C drama Keeping Faith/Un Bore Mercher received a nomination for Television Drama.

Doctor Who received two nominations:

For Director: Fiction, Lee Haven Jones (two-times BAFTA Cymru winner).

For Editing, Rebecca Trotman (first time nominee).

Fox’s War of the Worlds also received two nominations:

For Hair and Make Up, Melanie Lenihan (first-time nominee).

For Photography and Lighting: Fiction for David Williamson (first-time nominee).

Additional nominees in the Actor category are six-time nominee Rob Brydon for his role in Sky’s The Trip to Greece; three-time BAFTA winner Jonathan Pryce for his role in The Two Popes and his co-star for the film, Anthony Hopkins, who received his twelfth nomination.

The other nominees in the Writer category are Russell T Davies, who receives his 20th nomination for Years and Years, and first-time nominees Hanna Jarman and Mari Beard for S4C series Merched Parchus, who also received nominations in the Breakthrough category.

In the factual categories, BBC’s The Prince and The Bomber received three nominations for Single Documentary; Director: Factual for seven-time winner Marc Evans and for Editing for Geraint Huw Reynolds. The other nominations for Single Documentary are Gareth Thomas: HIV and Me, The Murder of Jill Dando and Tudur Owen: O Fôn i’r Lleuad.

Warriors: Our Homeless World Cup and Wales: Land of the Wild / Cymru Wyllt both received two nominations each, for Factual Series and Director: Factual for previous winner Laura Martin Robinson for Warriors: Our Homeless World Cup and Original Music for Karl Jenkins and Jody Jenkins for Wales: Land of the Wild.

Chair of BAFTA Cymru, Angharad Mair, said: “We are proposing a very different ceremony in terms of format this year, but when it comes to the creative work celebrated, this is the pinnacle of another fantastic year of production.

“This year has not been easy for the television and film industry, but we have continued to offer support for those working in our industry. We wanted to honour those who have worked in the creative industries, despite the challenges we have all faced, and look forward to celebrating with the nominees and winners.

“I am personally really pleased that 20 individuals on the list have received their first nomination, as recognising and shining a light on new talent is an important part of BAFTA’s work.

“I also wanted to take this opportunity to thank the jurors and chairs who we were mindful, as always, to ensure represented a diverse and experienced group from across the UK.”

(Angharad Mair at a previous BAFTA ceremony)

The ceremony will be broadcast on BAFTA’s Facebook and YouTube channels at 7pm on Sunday, October 25, and will be hosted by TV presenter Alex Jones.

Ms Jones said “The Welsh media industry continues to go from strength to strength and I am really looking forward to working with BAFTA on an exciting new format of ceremony to celebrate those creatives who are excelling in their craft, performance and production fields.

“The ceremony will also be an opportunity to inspire those with an aspiration to follow in their footsteps and I’m really pleased to see the variety of nominations listed across drama and factual production.”