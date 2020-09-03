Travellers to Wales from mainland Portugal and six Greek islands must self-isolate for 14 days from tomorrow, health minister Vaughan Gething has confirmed.

It is the first time Wales has applied its own quarantine rules, and the decision has been taken following a rise in cases as a result of flights from Zante to Cardiff in the last two weeks.

Gibraltar and French Polynesia will also be removed from the list of countries exempt from the quarantine restrictions.

Mykonos, Zakynthos, Lesvos, Paros, Antiparos and Crete are among the islands affected.

Revealing the news this afternoon, Mr Gething said: “Members will be aware that the UK Government made provision to ensure that travellers entering the United Kingdom from overseas must self-isolate for 14 days, to prevent the further spread of coronavirus. These restrictions came into force on Monday 8 June 2020.

“On 10 July, the Welsh Government amended the Regulations to introduce exemptions from the isolation requirement for a list of countries and territories and a limited range of people in specialised sectors or employment who may be exempted from the isolation requirement or excepted from certain provisions of the passenger information requirements.

“Since then these regulations have been kept under review and a number of changes to the list of exempt countries and territories have been made.

“I have also considered the clear advice from the Joint Biosecurity Centre (JBC) report that travel from the following countries and territories constitutes a public health risk. I have decided to remove mainland Portugal (the Azores and Madeira will remain exempt), Gibraltar, French Polynesia and the Greek islands of Mykonos, Zakynthos, Lesvos, Paros and Antiparos and Crete from the list of exempt countries and territories.

“I will lay the necessary regulations which will come into force at 04:00 on Friday 4 September.

“This action is being taken as a result of a large number of cases of coronavirus have been imported into Wales from tourists returning from the Greek islands, in particular. In the last week, there have been more than 20 cases confirmed in passengers on one flight from Zante to Cardiff.

“This statement is being issued during recess in order to keep members informed. Should members wish me to make a further statement or to answer questions on this when the Senedd returns I would be happy to do so.”