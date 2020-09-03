LESS than half of people in Wales have a will, a new survey has revealed.

A poll found that just 46 per cent of residents in Wales have the paperwork protecting their loved ones in the event of their death.

A national poll, carried out by will-writing campaign Will Aid, found that the number was even lower in the UK, with 56 per cent of people saying they did not have a will.

While the statistics for Wales are better than the national picture, Peter de Vena Franks, campaign director for Will Aid said it was still vital that those without one considered the benefits of getting their affairs in order.

Peter de Vena Franks, campaign director for Will Aid, said: “It can be very difficult for some people to have conversations about death and dying but with this comes a sense of peace because you are making important decisions that can protect your loved ones when you die.

“The last year has shown us how fragile life can be and the survey has revealed just how much of an impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on the mindset of people.

"We have all had to learn lessons about how to protect ourselves better – with handwashing, mask-wearing and social distancing. A will is just an extension to this."

Fifteen per cent of those interviewed said they had written a will or made changes to their will this year as a result of the pandemic.

A further 35 per cent said they were actively looking to get a will drawn up this year or make changes to their existing paperwork as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Mr de Vena Franks added: “Will Aid provides the perfect opportunity for people to get their paperwork in order.

"Not only does it bring peace of mind, it also directly helps to fund the life-saving work of nine of the UK’s best-loved charities.”

Will Aid runs for the month of November. Solicitors volunteer their time to charity to write wills for members of the public. Instead of paying the usual fee for the will, the recipient is asked to make a voluntary donation to Will Aid.

The suggested voluntary donation for a basic Will Aid will is £100 for a single will and £180 for a pair of mirror wills.

Will Aid raises money for nine of the UK’s best-loved charities: ActionAid, British Red Cross, Christian Aid, NSPCC, Save The Children, Sightsavers, Age UK, SCIAF (Scotland) and Trocaire (Northern Ireland).

Mr de Vena Franks said: “There are still so many people in the UK who do not have a will and this does need to be addressed.

"After all, a will is the best way for a person to make an active choice about inheritance and estates, not to mention make decisions on the guardianship of underage children.”

