THE amount of anti-social behaviour in Gwent has risen during the coronavirus lockdown - a trend which has been mirrored throughout most of Wales.
According to data gathered by Police.UK, these are the worst places in Newport for anti-social behaviour right now.
The map below shows where in Newport anti-social behaviour has occurred since April 1.
Excluding generalised locations like “petrol station” or “sports field”, these are the top 20 locations in Newport with the highest rates of anti-social behaviour since April 1.
On or near East Usk Road: A total of 100 cases of reported anti-social behaviour have occurred here, making it the highest exact location for the crime during lockdown.
On or near Cardiff Road: 97
On or near High Street: 78
On or near Clarence Place: 57
On or near Newport Bus Station: 46
On or near Badminton Road: 44
On or near Corporation Road: 43
On or near Jeddo Street: 42
On or near Park View: 35
On or near George Street: 35
On or near Ton Road: 32
On or near Mead Lane: 32
On or near Commercial Street: 30
On or near Lansbury Avenue: 29
On or near Helford Square: 29
On or near Barkley Street: 29
On or near The Firs: 28
On or near St James’ Park: 28
On or near Jones Street: 28
On or near James Street: 27
How many incidents of anti-social behaviour have there been in Newport since April?
The data shows a staggering 4,393 incidents since April.
What is anti-social behaviour?
Anti-social behaviour covers a wide range of unacceptable activity that causes harm to an individual, to their community or to their environment. This could be an action by someone else that leaves you feeling alarmed, harassed or distressed. It also includes fear of crime or concern for public safety, public disorder or public nuisance.
If you are experiencing problems with anti-social behaviour, or have any concerns about it, or other community safety issues, you should contact your local council or call the non-emergency number at Gwent Police on 101. In an emergency call 999.