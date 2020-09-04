TODAY we celebrate one of Britain's most beloved takeaway meals - National Fish and Chip Day.

The annual event, which was a huge success last year, hopes to celebrate one of Britain's national dishes again this year.

But what are the best chip shops in Gwent?

We'd never dare to make such a bold claim - that is what your TripAdvisor reviews are for.

Based on your reviews, these are the five best chippies in the region.

Risca Fish Bar

Found in Tredegar Street, Risca Fish Bar has an average rating of 4.5 out of five stars on TripAdvisor.

Of the 26 reviews left on the site, 21 rated it excellent, while three rated is as very good.

One five-star reviewer said: "Stunning Fish, Chips, Curry Sauce and a nice cup of tea, can’t beat it. Really tasty, filling and fab service too. Thank you."

While another added: "If you ever want fish and chips this is the place to go. Prices are reasonable and if anything portions of chips are on the large size."

Page's Fish & Chips

Page's, in Woodside Road, Cwmbran, has been reviewed 386 times on TripAdvisor, giving it a rating of four out of five.

Of those, almost half have rated them as excellent (189), while another 97 have rated them as very good.

One reviewer went as far as to name them the best fish and chip shop in Wales, adding: "We drive miles to come here it’s so good! Fish n chips and a can of coke!"

Another said: "This is a fish shop with a difference! You can get baked fish with salad or baked potato if you are on a health kick or can’t digest batter. Always top quality fish and very fresh. They also serve meat or meat products."

Jones Fish Bar

Another chip shop with a four out of five rating on TripAdvisor, Jones Fish Bar, in Chepstow Road, Newport, has been rated as excellent or very good in 26 of its 36 reviews.

"Truly delicious Jones' every time," said one reviewer.

They added: "Our family have visited this fish and chip shop regularly for many years and strongly recommend it if you're in the area, or even if you're not it's still worth the journey! The absolute best."

While another said: "Delicious fish n chips the best I have tasted out side of Whitby. Friendly staff as well. Clean and tidy. Queue out the door always a good recommendation."

Salt & Vinegar Traditional Fish & Chip Shop

Found in Malpas Road, Newport, this chippy carries a rating of four out of five on TripAdvisor.

It has been reviewed 22 times in total, with nine rating it excellent and eight giving it a rating of very good.

"I visit this place regularly, and have never been disappointed," said one customer. Adding: "Top quality food at very competitive prices - especially if you get a meal deal. There is sometimes a wait if you get delivery, but it’s worth it."

While another added: "Normally have a take away delivery service, food always tasty and hot and big portions given especially the beautiful portion of cod."

Churchill's Fish Bar

Churchill's, in Commercial Street, Risca, has a rating of four out of five on TripAdvisor.

One reviewer said: "Their plaice and chips are cooked to order to perfection. Portion size is generous to say the least and we now order from them at least twice a month."

Of the 13 reviews left on the site, seven rated them as excellent, and three as very good.

One five-star review said: "Had family staying and decided to have a fish and chip supper. Fish cooked perfectly with crispy batter.

"Chunky chips were delicious too. I would recommended this place and would visit again."