THE CHAIRMAN of a community centre has voiced frustration after being told they cannot re-open due to coronavirus.

Malcolm Schulze, of the Ridgeway Community Centre, said the centre had prepared measures to prevent the spread of the virus in a bid to show it can safely re-open.

But following a risk assessment carried out by Pobl – which manages the centre – Mr Schulze was told this week that they cannot currently re-open.

“We had signage prepared for the groups who use the centre with guidance on what they needed to do,” Mr Schulze said.

“I do not know when it will be unless they find a vaccine.

“I think they are going a bit far. Unless they try it out they will not know.”

Mr Schulze said he was told community centres would only be able to re-open for medical purposes, as a foodbank or as a nursery.

But he said they would allowed to run some activities, such as yoga, outside.

The centre on Ridgeway Hill is to be replaced with a new, larger facility, after planning permission was granted in March.

Mr Schulze said he has been told the new centre will be built in the autumn, taking 12 weeks to complete.

Allt-yr-yn councillor Matthew Evans, leader of the council’s Conservative group, has urged Pobl to prioritise building the new centre.

“The current building is falling down,” Cllr Evans said.

“They got planning permission for the new one back in March but the frustration is that nothing seems to have taken place.

“The residents are very anxious because they are now losing revenue from all their bookings.

“They have been waiting so long for this it should be a priority.”

Fellow ward councillor, Cllr Charles Ferris, said there are concerns over the long-term impact of the centre staying closed.

“They have worked so hard over the years to build up the visitor numbers,” Cllr Ferris said.

“The fact they can’t get back open is very worrying for them as people go elsewhere.”

A spokesman for Pobl Group said: “We have been working with the local community for some time and have agreed that we will build a new centre within the site to replace the existing building.

“The current community centre has been closed because of the restrictions in place due to the pandemic.

“We are committed to the scheme and are reviewing Welsh Government guidelines continually regarding community centres and how and when they can reopen safely.

“Following receipt of planning permission, we are in the process of awarding the contract to demolish the current building and provide a suitable replacement. Once the contract has been awarded and a start date agreed, we will be in a position to confirm timescales.”