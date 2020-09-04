OUR Camera Club never fails to put a smile on our face with the wonderful photos they share day in and day out.

They have once again been out in all weathers to bring your some stunning pictures from across Newport, Torfaen, Monmouthshire, Blaenau Gwent and parts of Caerphilly.

The group currently has more than 3,700 members and is growing every day.

If you are interested in joining, visit facebook.com/groups/argusphotosgroup

Here are just a few great photos shared this week:

Looking out over Newport from Summerhill Vets, taken by Larry Wilkie.

Sunset at Keepers Pond, taken by Fatma Richards.

Stargazing at Skenfrith, taken by Matt Jones.

Jason Burgess sent in this stunning view of the sky at dawn over Pontypool Park.

Zoe Julie took this atmospheric shot looking out at Newport at night from the Gaer.

Raindrops landing on a Calendula, taken by Rebecca Lee Morgan.

A horse came to say hello to Anthony Williams while he was out on his walk.

Joanne Price came across this trio of geese plotting something on the banks of the canal.

Roslynne Eaton spotted this young swan out and about in Cwmbran.

Ray Saysell spotted this heron taking a closer look at something in St Brides.

A bridge on the canal at Malpas reflected in the water, taken by Rhiann Young.