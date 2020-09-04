Doughnut brand Krispy Kreme have launched a new set of limited-edition flavours - all based on iconic American sweet treats.
The new range, called Twisted, brings American flavours from Reese’s and Oreo, together with Krispy Kreme doughnuts.
Here's more about the new doughnuts, including how much they cost, and where you can get them.
What are the new doughnuts?
- Twisted Reese’s Choco Ring doughnut (£2.25) - Original Glazed doughnut with a choco Reese’s filling, sprinkled with Reese’s drops and crunchy hazelnuts.
- Twisted Cookie S’mores doughnut (£2.25) - Dipped-‘n’-rolled in icing & American cookie, filled with whipped mallow, drizzled with a flurry of chocolate.
What else have Krispy Kreme launched?
- Oreo Kreme Shake (£3.30) with crushed Oreo pieces, chocolate syrup and whipped cream.
- Strawberry Kreme Shake with Oreo (£3.30) with crushed Oreo pieces, strawberry syrup and whipped cream.
What have Krispy Kreme said?
Louise Direito, Krispy Kreme UK and Ireland’s Head of Innovation said: "Krispy Kreme is all about bringing smiles to customers faces. Our new Twisted range is all about bringing exciting American flavours and twisting them together with our iconic doughnuts.”
Where can they be bought?
The doughnuts can be bought in Krispy Kreme stores and Tesco supermarkets with a Krispy Kreme cabinet.
Krispy Kreme UK currently operates over 118 stores and has a presence in more 1,000 cabinets with retail partners.
It entered the UK market in October 2003 in London and has since opened Hotlight stores in Bristol, Bluewater, Edinburgh, intu Braehead, Enfield, Gateshead, London Stratford, Leeds, Manchester, Peterborough, and Shannon Corner.
To find your nearest store or cabinet go to www.krispykreme.co.uk.
