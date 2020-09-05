LIDL GB have launched a new smartphone-based rewards app, Lidl Plus - aimed at rewarding loyal customers and helping bargain hunters.

The app, which is now available to download and use in store, provides shoppers with exclusive rewards and discounts every time they scan their digital card at the till.

What are the benefits of the new app?

Lidl say one of the main benefits of Lidl Plus is its scratch card prizes. They will be available every time a user makes a valid purchase, and the prizes range from 25p to £20 off their weekly shop.

Another key benefit of Lidl Plus is its coupons, which give bargain hunters discounts on the products they love. Each week customers will get new single-use coupons to use on their next shop – with some discounts of up to 25 per cent on selected products.

Lidl Plus will also be launching a ‘Coupon Plus’ feature where customers will get bonus money-off coupons to use on their next shop when they reach a certain target - with the more they spend, the more they save.

The new app will also include special offers on products and services from specially selected partners such as up to 40 per cent off Sky TV and Broadband and 40 per cent off cinema tickets.

What have Lidl said about the launch of the new app?

Shoppers can also use the app to store all their digital receipts in one place, as well as browse weekly leaflets and seasonal magazines – making the whole shopping experience simple, practical, and fast.

Christian Härtnagel, CEO at Lidl GB said: “Our customers know that we offer the best quality products at market leading prices.

"We’ve designed Lidl Plus so we can provide an even better, tailored, shopping experience for our customers, as well as to thank them for their loyalty.”

Where can the app be downloaded?

Lidl Plus is available to download now from the App Store and Google Play.