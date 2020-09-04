VIRGIN Media have added a new feature to their set-top boxes - which aims to bring peace of mind to parents.
The telecoms giant has added YouTube Kids to its TV platform, and is designed to be a safer place for kids to explore their interests and curiosity through online video.
Which customers can get the new feature?
The app is available to all Virgin Media customers with a V6 set top box, and allows parents to customise the experience to suit their children’s needs and preferences.
This includes different content settings for preschoolers, younger, or older kids, and the ability to block unsuitable content.
Parents will also be able to choose which content to make available to their kids. Virgin Media say the launch of the app will provide parents more ways to keep their kids entertained.
What else have Virgin Media said about the new feature?
David Bouchier, Chief Digital Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media, said: "It’s great to add another hugely popular app to our TV platform with YouTube Kids joining our roster of entertainment apps.
"YouTube Kids provides parents with greater confidence and control of the things that their children watch.
"This brings more age-appropriate content to our platform for our younger viewers, and adds to our already mega kids offer of popular channels and 1000’s of episodes of on-demand shows."
