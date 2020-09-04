BOSSES at the Co-op have unveiled ambitious plans to open more than three stores each week until December as plans to serve new neighbourhoods accelerate.

The convenience retailer will launch over 65 stores new and extended stores, with more than 100 further outlets receiving major makeovers as part of a £130 million store investment programme creating up to 1,000 local jobs.

The latest announcement is in addition to the more than 1,000 permanent roles that came from temporary jobs created to keep communities fed during lockdown.

Co-op head to uni

In addition, up to 12 new Co-op franchise stores are set to launch this year, including at Oxford Brookes University and Stirling University – with more university locations planned for 2021.

During the first half of 2020, 304 new stores joined NISA with about 90 per cent of all Nisa retailer’s now stocking Co-op own-brand products.

All new Co-op stores run on 100 per cent renewable electricity, and its first new store to open post-lockdown saw Glastonbury Festival Founder, Michael Eavis take “centre stage” at the launch of a new store in August in Pilton, Somerset.

Co-op expands partnership with John Lewis for click and collect orders

This month sees Co-op’s partnership with John Lewis Click & Collect service exceed 500 Co-op stores.

Co-op stores act as micro-distribution hubs for its online on-demand convenience offer, with stores benefitting from an uptick in increased online demand by up to 10-15 per cent.

The Co-op say they are now the most widely available supermarket on the Deliveroo App with more than 400 stores making deliveries in as little as 30 minutes. It has expanded its own online shop (coop.co.uk/shop) at pace, and offers a click and collect service in as little as two hours to provide a quick, safe and easy shop locally where customers can be in and out conveniently.

What have bosses at the Co-op said?

David Roberts, managing director, Co-op Property, said: “Co-op works to operate at the heart of local life, making a difference in its communities.

"Multiple factors motivate consumers, with ease, choice and added services chief among them.

"We continually look for new locations, sites which are definitively convenient in their community – closer to our Members and customers with proximity shopping a key consumer consideration.

"Co-operation is a fundamental part of our DNA, and through our partnership approach we are enriching our offer to make convenience truly compelling in our communities.”

Association of Convenience Stores Chief Executive, James Lowman, said: “Convenience stores have firmly established themselves as a place that local communities can rely on, not just for groceries but for a growing range of services that have kept the nation going during the last few months.

"This commitment to investing in stores in the coming months is testament to the importance of the convenience sector and the role that local shops play in people’s everyday lives.”

Lockdown learnings will see Co-op’s new Community Shopping Card available for use in all stores – allowing friends, relatives, neighbours or volunteers to shop on behalf of someone who is vulnerable and self-isolating.

Contactless payments are set at £45 to make shopping faster, easier and safer.

Plus, Co-op’s Food Share scheme enables all stores to work with local not-for-profit organisations, minimising food waste and distributing food to those in need in communities.

Students who are TOTUM cardholders - the new name for NUS extra – can pocket a 10 per cent discount off groceries at the Co-op.

Where will the Co-op open new stores and improve existing ones?

Here is the full list of locations from the Co-op:

Islington, Holloway Road, Gainsborough Studios and Caledonian Road

Exeter, Belgrave Road – The Depot and, Pennsylvania Road

Roehampton, Danebury Avenue

Guildford, Connaught House

Hereford, Grandstand Road

Bath, Wellsway

Reading, London Road

Crieff, Town Green

Borrowash, Victoria Road

Kirkcaldy, Lauder Road

Perth, Darnhall Drive

Coppull, Spendmore Lane

Sandiacre, Market Place

Newcastle upon Tyne, Great North Road

Skelmanthorpe, Commercial Road

Grappenhall, Knutsford Road

Wakefield, Lupset petrol filling station and store

Aston, Sheffield, petrol filling station and store

Guisborough, petrol filling station and store

Cheshunt, Church Lane

Cottenham, High Street

Shenfield, Hutton Road

Bolton-Le-Sands, Bye Pass Road

Kennington, Walworth Road

Ebbsfleet, Castle Hill

Penyffordd, Hawarden Road

Swansea, Walter Road

Barnet, Millbrook Park

Beckenham, Albermarle Road

Dover, Crabble Hill

Invergordon, High Street

Leeds, Merrion Way

Coventry, Fairfax Street

Haddenham, Pegasus Way

Leeds, Burley Street

Birmingham, University Locks

Hove, Kingsway

Maidstone, Loose Road

Reading, Thames Valley Park (Microsoft)

Barrow-in-Furness, Abbey Road

Gatley, Gatley Road

Greenford, Greenford Green

Hastings, Parkstone Parade

Telford, Stafford Street

Cannock, Longford Road

Preston, Garstang Road

Crewe, Remer Street

Oughtibridge, Langsett Road

Royal Albert Wharf, Gallions Quarter

Templecombe, High Street

Edinburgh, Stockbridge

Ferniegair, Carlisle Road

Great Lumley, Front Street

Norbury, London Road

Oakley, Oakley Lane

Redditch, Evesham Road

Rosudgeon, Main Road

Wrexham, Lord Street

How to apply for a new job at the Co-op

Career opportunities at Co-op can be explored at https://jobs.coop.co.uk/.