BOSSES at the Co-op have unveiled ambitious plans to open more than three stores each week until December as plans to serve new neighbourhoods accelerate.
The convenience retailer will launch over 65 stores new and extended stores, with more than 100 further outlets receiving major makeovers as part of a £130 million store investment programme creating up to 1,000 local jobs.
The latest announcement is in addition to the more than 1,000 permanent roles that came from temporary jobs created to keep communities fed during lockdown.
Co-op head to uni
In addition, up to 12 new Co-op franchise stores are set to launch this year, including at Oxford Brookes University and Stirling University – with more university locations planned for 2021.
During the first half of 2020, 304 new stores joined NISA with about 90 per cent of all Nisa retailer’s now stocking Co-op own-brand products.
All new Co-op stores run on 100 per cent renewable electricity, and its first new store to open post-lockdown saw Glastonbury Festival Founder, Michael Eavis take “centre stage” at the launch of a new store in August in Pilton, Somerset.
Co-op expands partnership with John Lewis for click and collect orders
This month sees Co-op’s partnership with John Lewis Click & Collect service exceed 500 Co-op stores.
Co-op stores act as micro-distribution hubs for its online on-demand convenience offer, with stores benefitting from an uptick in increased online demand by up to 10-15 per cent.
The Co-op say they are now the most widely available supermarket on the Deliveroo App with more than 400 stores making deliveries in as little as 30 minutes. It has expanded its own online shop (coop.co.uk/shop) at pace, and offers a click and collect service in as little as two hours to provide a quick, safe and easy shop locally where customers can be in and out conveniently.
What have bosses at the Co-op said?
David Roberts, managing director, Co-op Property, said: “Co-op works to operate at the heart of local life, making a difference in its communities.
"Multiple factors motivate consumers, with ease, choice and added services chief among them.
"We continually look for new locations, sites which are definitively convenient in their community – closer to our Members and customers with proximity shopping a key consumer consideration.
"Co-operation is a fundamental part of our DNA, and through our partnership approach we are enriching our offer to make convenience truly compelling in our communities.”
Association of Convenience Stores Chief Executive, James Lowman, said: “Convenience stores have firmly established themselves as a place that local communities can rely on, not just for groceries but for a growing range of services that have kept the nation going during the last few months.
"This commitment to investing in stores in the coming months is testament to the importance of the convenience sector and the role that local shops play in people’s everyday lives.”
Lockdown learnings will see Co-op’s new Community Shopping Card available for use in all stores – allowing friends, relatives, neighbours or volunteers to shop on behalf of someone who is vulnerable and self-isolating.
Contactless payments are set at £45 to make shopping faster, easier and safer.
Plus, Co-op’s Food Share scheme enables all stores to work with local not-for-profit organisations, minimising food waste and distributing food to those in need in communities.
Students who are TOTUM cardholders - the new name for NUS extra – can pocket a 10 per cent discount off groceries at the Co-op.
Where will the Co-op open new stores and improve existing ones?
Here is the full list of locations from the Co-op:
- Islington, Holloway Road, Gainsborough Studios and Caledonian Road
- Exeter, Belgrave Road – The Depot and, Pennsylvania Road
- Roehampton, Danebury Avenue
- Guildford, Connaught House
- Hereford, Grandstand Road
- Bath, Wellsway
- Reading, London Road
- Crieff, Town Green
- Borrowash, Victoria Road
- Kirkcaldy, Lauder Road
- Perth, Darnhall Drive
- Coppull, Spendmore Lane
- Sandiacre, Market Place
- Newcastle upon Tyne, Great North Road
- Skelmanthorpe, Commercial Road
- Grappenhall, Knutsford Road
- Wakefield, Lupset petrol filling station and store
- Aston, Sheffield, petrol filling station and store
- Guisborough, petrol filling station and store
- Cheshunt, Church Lane
- Cottenham, High Street
- Shenfield, Hutton Road
- Bolton-Le-Sands, Bye Pass Road
- Kennington, Walworth Road
- Ebbsfleet, Castle Hill
- Penyffordd, Hawarden Road
- Swansea, Walter Road
- Barnet, Millbrook Park
- Beckenham, Albermarle Road
- Dover, Crabble Hill
- Invergordon, High Street
- Leeds, Merrion Way
- Coventry, Fairfax Street
- Haddenham, Pegasus Way
- Leeds, Burley Street
- Birmingham, University Locks
- Hove, Kingsway
- Maidstone, Loose Road
- Reading, Thames Valley Park (Microsoft)
- Barrow-in-Furness, Abbey Road
- Gatley, Gatley Road
- Greenford, Greenford Green
- Hastings, Parkstone Parade
- Telford, Stafford Street
- Cannock, Longford Road
- Preston, Garstang Road
- Crewe, Remer Street
- Oughtibridge, Langsett Road
- Royal Albert Wharf, Gallions Quarter
- Templecombe, High Street
- Edinburgh, Stockbridge
- Ferniegair, Carlisle Road
- Great Lumley, Front Street
- Norbury, London Road
- Oakley, Oakley Lane
- Redditch, Evesham Road
- Rosudgeon, Main Road
- Wrexham, Lord Street
How to apply for a new job at the Co-op
Career opportunities at Co-op can be explored at https://jobs.coop.co.uk/.
