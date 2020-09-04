PUBLIC Health Wales believe people in their 20s and 30s are to blame for a recent rise in coronavirus cases in Wales.

More than 200 cases have been reported in the country in the last week, with 54 of those in Gwent.

Caerphilly has been particularly hard hit in that time period, seeing 46 cases confirmed.

Public Health Wales have warned that the recent spike is down to a lack of social distancing from young people in the area.

Dr Robin Howe, incident director for the Novel Coronavirus outbreak response at Public Health Wales, has asked people in their 20s and 30s to be mindful of maintaining social distance.

He said: "We are now seeing a steady increase in cases and our investigations show that, time and time again, these have been transmitted due to a lack of social distancing, in particular by a minority of the 20-30 year age group.

“This has resulted in the spread of the virus to other groups of people.

“I repeat my direct appeal to young people to please remember that, even if they feel that they would not be badly affected by COVID-19 were they to test positive, should they pass it on to older or more vulnerable family members, friends or colleagues it could be extremely serious and even fatal.

“Coronavirus has not gone away. It remains the responsibility of everyone to help prevent the spread of this virus – that is, by self-isolating when asked to do so, staying two metres away from others, and by washing hands regularly."