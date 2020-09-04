A PAEDOPHILE former rugby coach has avoided jail after he pleaded guilty to grooming two underage girls.
James Dowle, who coached girls at Ynysddu Panthers at under 15 and under 18 level, previously admitted six counts of sexual communication with two girls aged 13 and 14.
At Cardiff Crown Court this morning, the 25-year-old, of Lon y Llwyn, Nelson, was handed a 38-week prison sentence, suspended for two years, and a £500 fine.
He must also register as a sex offender for five years.
The offences were committed between August and December 2018.
Dowle was dismissed as a Ynysddu RFC coach last year.
