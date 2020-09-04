FOUR puppies have been returned home safely after being stolen.

Yesterday the Argus reported four collie puppies were taken from a farm in Hendre, Monmouthshire.

Two are brown and white, two are black and white, and all four are microchipped.

Gwent Police’s Rural Team confirmed the good news and said: “The four collie pups reported as stolen from the Monmouth area have been located safe and well and returned to their owner.

“Officers are continuing to make enquiries.”

Anybody with information on these thefts is urged to call 101 with reference number 2000320272.

READ MORE:

Are you concerned about your furry friends? Dog owners should take these simple measures to keep their dogs safe.

• Make sure your pet is microchipped – if your dog runs off and it is found, you can be easily traced as its owner. If your dog is stolen, when it is taken to the vets, they will discover that the dog is chipped, and you will be identified as its rightful owner.

• Never leave dogs unattended in the street, no matter how small and friendly the community seems.

• Never leave a dog alone in a car, especially on hot days.

• Make sure your garden is secure and don’t leave dogs alone for long periods of time.

• If you keep your dog outside, ensure your property and kennels are secure.