ARE you sat on a £100,000 windfall without even knowing it?

Almost £100,000 is unclaimed from a winning EuroMillions ticket, which was sold in Newport.

National Lottery players are being urged to check and double-check their tickets for the chance to claim this life-changing prize, worth £98,796.80.

The search is now on to find the owner of the winning ticket.

The owner managed to match the five main numbers and one Lucky Star number in the EuroMillions draw on Friday, August 21.

The winning EuroMillions numbers on that date were 10, 15, 35, 44, 50 and the Lucky Star numbers were three and five.

The lucky ticket-holder has until Wednesday, February 17, 2021, to claim their prize.

READ MORE:

Anyone not in possession of their ticket, for whatever reason, but who believes they have a genuine claim can still make a claim in writing to Camelot, but it must be within 30 days of the draw.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery said: “We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings, this amazing prize could really make a huge difference to somebody’s life.

“We’re encouraging everyone to check their tickets online via The National Lottery website or via The National Lottery App where possible, or in their local shop.

"You can scan your retail draw-based game tickets on The National Lottery App to see if you’ve won a prize.

“Try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags and down the back of the sofa.

"We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win.”

If no-one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

Anyone who has any queries or who believes they have the winning ticket for any of the National Lottery draws within the 180-day deadline should call the National Lottery Line on 0333 234 5050 or email help@national-lottery.co.uk.