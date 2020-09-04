Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

There are few things more satisfying than a good night’s sleep. And what is more luxurious than a clean, freshly-made bed? As far as we’re concerned, your bed should be treated like a sacred place—a place where you go to unwind, relax, get comfortable, and enjoy just doing nothing. While fluffy pillows and soft sheets make a huge difference to the quality of your rest, nothing is more important than the foundation—your mattress.

Shopping for mattresses online can be pretty tricky, especially if you’re trying to find an option that offers the perfect support and softness. Nevertheless, with the incredible deals currently on offer from Silentnight on Amazon, you’re sure to find a mattress that ticks all of your boxes at a fraction of the regular price.

We haven’t had the chance to review any of Silentnight’s mattresses ourselves, but based on some online reviews, it’s clear that this company is at the top of its game. For instance, the Pocket Sprung Mattress was awarded an impressive 72%. Reviewers were particularly impressed by its durability and its exceptional support.

With support offered from 1000 individual micro pocket springs, an extra knit cushion cover and zoned support across the hips and shoulders, it’s easy to see why this mattress is such a favourite. Based on our review of another similar mattress, we can confirm that pocket springs really do offer amazing, adaptable support for sleepers who tend to roll around throughout the night.

Silentnight is also known for its Memory Foam mattress. This mattress is also made with high quality zoned pocket springs. However, the top layer of the mattress features a generous memory foam layer that morphs and moulds to your unique body shape, offering extra support and comfort throughout the night.

Interested in finding a new, sumptuous mattress so that you can sleep like royalty? Amazon’s current sale features several different Silentnight mattresses so you’re likely to find something that fits your budget and sleeping patterns.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.