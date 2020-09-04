THE FIRST tuk-tuk to operate in Gwent is set to hit the streets of Monmouthshire after a licensing application was approved by councillors.

Monmouthshire council’s licensing and regulatory committee gave its backing to the plan, which will see the three-wheeled vehicle used for pre-booked tours around the county, at a meeting on Thursday.

Owner of the vehicle, Matt Jones, told the committee the tours will offer “a unique experience to Monmouthshire”.

“We are aiming to do one to four hour tours throughout the Monmouthshire area,” Mr Jones said.

READ MORE:

“We are looking to do things like the three castles tour, Llanthony Abbey, show the industrial heritage of our area and we want to do weddings as well and special occasions.”

Under licensing rules, the vehicle can be used for special occasions and pre-booked business, transporting up to two passengers.

It will be limited to a maximum speed of 30mph, and “specific care” must be taken when using trunk roads.

Cllr Richard Roden, who went in the tuk-tuk for a trial run earlier this year, was among those to support the application.

“The experience was very straightforward and quite pleasurable,” he said.

“I had no issues regarding the safety or mechanical soundness of the tuk-tuk.”

Cllr Ruth Edwards asked whether it would be necessary to have a “weight limit” on passengers in the vehicle.

“It’s something we are definitely going to have to consider,” Mr Jones said.

“We have not put an exact weight on it yet.

“It’s something we definitely have to bear in mind.”

And council officer, David Jones, asked about the safety of the routes which will be taken.

“Every route we will be doing has been pre-driven so I know exactly what the vehicle is capable of,” Mr Jones responded.

Use of the tuk-tuk will not be allowed if the weather causes hindrance to its stability, and passengers must wear a lap belt.

Tours are planned to start shortly and run until the end of October, before starting again in April.

Children under 16 will not be allowed to travel unless accompanied by an adult, and those under four will not be permitted.

Tours will need to be pre-booked by visiting bookatuktuk.com or emailing info@bookatuktuk.com.