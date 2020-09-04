JET2 have cancelled all flights to mainland Spain and Croatia for the rest of summer 2020.

We've put together what you need to know about the latest changes.

What have Jet2 said about flights and holidays to Spain and Croatia?

The update means the airline won't fly to destinations including Alicante, Malaga, and Barcelona in mainland Spain, plus Dubrovnik and Split in Croatia.

The final flights heading out to Croatia will take place on September 6.

A statement from Jet2 said: "In line with current FCDO travel advice to all areas of Spain, we’ve suspended flights to the Canary Islands (Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura and Lanzarote) up to and including 12 September 2020.

"Due to the ongoing uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as the current UK government advice, we’ve also taken the difficult decision to suspend flights to Mainland Spain (Alicante and Malaga) up to and including 31 October 2020 and the Balearic Islands (Ibiza, Majorca and Menorca) up to and including 30 November 2020.

"Flights to Croatia (Dubrovnik, Split and Pula) are also suspended up to and including 31 October 2020.

"We’re obviously very disappointed to be making this announcement, as we know how much our customers look forward to their well-deserved holidays in these fantastic destinations."

Jet2 say those affected will be contacted by the company to find alternative options to rebook with either no admin fee, a refund credit note, or a full cash refund.

The statement added: "For bookings due to travel to Mainland Spain and the Canary Islands later this year, we’re continuing to monitor the situation very closely and will provide an additional update once we receive further information from the government.

"In good news, we’re pleased to say that we’ve got hundreds of new flights to destinations in Greece, Turkey and Portugal to give customers more choice when it comes to booking or rebooking their Summer 20 holidays."

'Government should do more to help holidaymakers'

Jet2 have also urged the government to do more to help holidaymakers by implementing a targeted approach to travel advice, rather than the current blanket ban approach.

The airline added: "Bookings for next summer are looking strong, and we cannot wait to be back doing what we do best - working with hoteliers and our partners in these destinations to make sure our customers enjoy their well-deserved holidays."

More information can be found at: www.jet2.com.