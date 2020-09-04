A SECOND demonstration will be held by Black Lives Matter in Newport on Sunday.

Black Lives Matter Gwent announced the demonstration on Twitter.

It is in response to the death of Mercy Baguma in Glasgow and the high-profile shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin, USA.

Mercy Baguma was a Ugandan mother who was found dead beside her malnourished one-year-old child on Saturday, August 22.

While Jacob Blake, 29, was repeatedly shot in the back by police as he entered his car in America.

The demonstration on Sunday, which will be socially distanced, will take place at the Westgate Hotel in Commercial Street.

It will be a static demonstration, and no one in attendance will be marching.

The event is planned for 1pm and will last two hours as guest speakers are invited to talk to those in attendance.

Hand sanitiser and masks will be provided to attendees.

It comes months after the first demonstration held by Black Lives Matter Gwent in the city.

On that day a march took place from the Civic Centre, through the city to the university, while the crowd chanted 'No justice, no peace'.