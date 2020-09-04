SIXTEEN more cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Caerphilly county borough today, out of a further 51 across Wales.
It brings the total number of confirmed cases across Caerphilly in the past 10 days to 75, on the day that Public Health Wales issued a plea to people living in the county borough to observe social distancing to minimise the spread of the disease.
No new coronavirus cases were reported in any other part of Gwent yesterday - but in the last 10 days there have been 98 new confirmed cases in the area, and the total now stands at 2,884.
In Wales as a whole, there have now been 18,206 confirmed cases, according to Public Health Wales. Cardiff saw eight more cases confirmed today, bringing the total of new cases confirmed in the capital in the past 10 days to 78, and there are 14 new cases in Rhondda Cynon Taf.
There have been two deaths due to coronavirus in Wales in the past 10 days, though none were reported today and the total remains at 1,596.
The locations of the new cases confirmed in Wales today are:
Caerphilly - 16
Rhondda Cynon Taf - 14
Cardiff - eight
Wrexham - three
Bridgend - three
Swansea - two
Conwy - one
Flintshire - one
Gwynedd - one
Vale of Glamorgan - one
Carmarthenshire - one
Public Health Wales figures for coronavirus deaths include only those that have been confirmed by a laboratory test. The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.