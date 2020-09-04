THERE have been 75 coronavirus cases in Caerphilly county borough in the past 10 days, according to Public Health Wales, including 16 confirmed today.

But there are no immediate plans to introduce local lockdown restrictions either in Caerphilly town or the wider county borough, in response to the sharp rise, says Caerphilly MS Hefin David.

Mr David discussed the situation yesterday with Aneurin Bevan University Health Board experts, in the light of numbers of cases in the area continuing the rise.

"While there has been a rise in confirmed positive cases in Caerphilly town, the health board assured me that the test, trace and protect system is working and helping them identify those people who may have been affected," said Mr David.

"I also welcome the news that the health board are have worked closely with the local authority and Public Health Wales to set up a temporary testing unit in the car park of Caerphilly Leisure Centre.

"While people need to be aware of the situation, there are no immediate plans to introduce local restrictions in Caerphilly town or the wider county borough.

"In the meantime, I would urge people to remain vigilant and continue to follow public health advice - stay alert; keep a two-metre social distance; wash your hands regularly; and wear face coverings where you cannot easily socially distance."

Public Health Wales issued a plea earlier today urging people in Caerphilly to observe social distancing and hand hygiene guidance.

Caerphilly and neighbouring Cardiff have seen the biggest rises in confirmed coronavirus cases in the past 10 days among Wales's 22 council areas.

Dr Robin Howe, incident director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, has said that coronavirus has been transmitted "time and again" by a minority of 20-30 year-olds who have not been observing social distancing.

And in a new statement, he says: "“I repeat my direct appeal to everyone to please remember that, even if you feel that you would not be badly affected by COVID-19 if you were to test positive, should you pass it on to older or more vulnerable family members, friends or colleagues it could be extremely serious and even fatal.

“Coronavirus has not gone away. It remains the responsibility of everyone to help prevent the spread of this virus – that is, by self-isolating when asked to do so, staying two metres away from others, and by washing hands regularly."