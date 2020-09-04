VIRGIN Atlantic have said they plan to axe another 1,150 jobs after completing its £1.2 billion rescue deal.

The announcement from the airline comes less than four months after the company axed 3,150 roles and ended its flights at Gatwick Airport following a 'collapse in demand' caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

What have Virgin Atlantic said?

Chief executive Shai Weiss said: “After the sacrifices so many of our people have made, further reducing the number of people we employ is heart-breaking but essential for survival.

“I truly hope that, as demand returns, we will see many members of our team returning to us.”

The latest job cuts are part of “further downsizing across the business”, Virgin Atlantic said in a statement.

It has started a 45-day consultation period with unions Unite and Balpa.

Virgin Atlantic bailout approved by courts in the UK and US

The airline’s £1.2 billion bailout was completed following approval by courts in the UK and the US.

The deal involves only private funds, and includes a cash injection of £200 million from founder Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Group.

A part of the package, creditors agreed to accept 20 per cent less than they are owed and for the carrier’s repayments to be rescheduled.

The airline warned last month it could run out of money by the end of September if the deal was rejected.

Mr Weiss added: “Together, we have achieved what many thought impossible and that is down to the efforts and sacrifices of so many across the company.

“The completion of the private-only, solvent recapitalisation of Virgin Atlantic removes much of the uncertainty we faced and represents a major step forward in our fight for survival.

“We greatly appreciate the support of our shareholders, creditors and new private investors and together, we will ensure that the airline continues to provide vital connectivity and competition.”