A CAVE where Chartist rebels made and stored weapons ahead of the 1839 Newport Rising will be explored this evening as part of a new TV series.

Adventurer Will Millard returns to the small screen today with a new season of Hidden Wales, exploring the nation's lost and secret history.

In tonight's episode, Mr Millard visits several cave systems with historical or geological importance.

Among them is the so-called Chartist Cave, in Trefil, Blaenau Gwent, where political reformists – who demanded a fairer, more universal electoral system – plotted and prepared to seize Newport.

The home-made pikes and other weapons they assembled in that cave in the summer of 1839 would be carried southwards that autumn as the Chartists stirred up support for their demands, culminating in the armed clash between the protesters and soldiers outside Newport's Westgate Hotel on November 4.

Their story will be explored by Mr Millard as he visits Trefil in tonight's episode.

He said: “Although I’ve explored some of the world’s inaccessible corners, I’m often surprised about the incredible wonders right here on my doorstep in Wales.

"In this series, I’ll be travelling the length and breadth of this country to discover some of these hidden secrets.

"Lost worlds beneath our feet, industries that once powered the nation and structures that will take your breath away. It’s going to be exhilarating and dangerous.

"I thought I knew this country, but I was wrong. This is Wales as you’ve never seen it before.”

The new series of Hidden Wales comprises six episodes, and begins tonight (September 4) on BBC One Wales at 7.30pm.