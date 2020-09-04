NEARLY 100 dogs have been found in “poor conditions” at a property in Blaenau Gwent, including some which were dead.
Gwent Police officers attended the address in Trefil Road, Tredegar, on Tuesday, September 1, shortly before 7pm to carry out enquiries in connection with an investigation under the Proceeds of Crime Act.
A police spokeswoman said: “A large number of dogs – believed to be more than 90 – were found in poor conditions at the address.
“This included a small number of dogs who were found dead.
“A 42-year-old woman, from Tredegar, was arrested on September 1 on suspicion of acquiring/using/possessing criminal property and causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.
“She has now been released under investigation.
“Our investigation is ongoing and we are assisting the RSPCA and Trading Standards in their enquires.”
The RSPCA said it accompanied Gwent Police to the address.
A spokesman for the animal rescue charity said: “A number of dogs have been removed from the property and placed into our care pending enquiries.
“This is an ongoing incident and it would not be appropriate for us to comment further at this time.”