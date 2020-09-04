PEOPLE in Caerphilly who are experiencing coronavirus symptoms are being urged to make use of a temporary testing centre which opens in the town tomorrow.

Sixteen new cases were confirmed in Caerphilly county borough yesterday, and there have been 75 in the past 10 days.

Aneurin Bevan University Health Board is setting up a walk-in testing centre outside Caerphilly Leisure Centre, which will operate from 8am-4pm tomorrow and Sunday, and from 8am-6pm on Monday-Tuesday September 7-8.

The testing facility is intended for people living in and near Caerphilly town. There are other testing facilities in Gwent - at Rodney Parade in Newport and Cwm in Blaenau Gwent, or people can have a test posted to their home. Apply online at www.gov.wales or phone 119.

The temporary centre will NOT be available as an option online if people try to book a test online at www.gov.wales.

Anyone living in the Caerphilly town area, who is experiencing symptoms of coronavirus, or even just feeling slightly ‘under the weather’, is encouraged to attend for a quick, safe test. It is important that people only attend if they have symptoms, though they are reminded that these can be very mild.

Anyone who attends is asked to do so on their own, and to observe social distancing whilst waiting for a test.

“This temporary testing centre will help us learn more about the rate of infection in Caerphilly, and will help us protect the residents of Caerphilly and Gwent," said Mererid Bowley, interim director of public health for Aneurin Bevan University Health Board.

"I’d encourage those living nearby, if you have symptoms of a cough, loss of taste or smell, fever of even just feel slightly unwell, please come and get a free test.

"We have detailed procedures in place that protect our staff and you. The test is done quickly and you can be ‘in and out’ of the testing centre in five minutes.

"Getting a test if you have symptoms will help keep the people around you safe and help keep Caerphilly safe.”

Health b chief executive Judith Paget is asking people to remember to follow coronavirus advice from Public Health Wales.

“We want to make an appeal to you. You can help us reduce the spread of the virus," she said.

"Maintain social distancing, wash your hands often, wear a face covering when it’s hard to social distance, get a test if you have symptoms and self-isolate if you’re asked to by a contact tracer.

"Even if you think you won’t be badly affected coronavirus, remember, it is very easy to pass on and can be very serious. This is especially true for older or more vulnerable family members, friends or colleagues which could have serious, even fatal, consequences.

"We all have a part to play in keeping Wales safe. Please get a test as soon as possible if you have symptoms.”