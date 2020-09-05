WE just can’t get enough of your wonderful pets so here’s another basketful of pups, cats and parrots.

Miami and Lady are a pair of young African grey parrots. Lady only moved into the family home in Ringland a few weeks ago but owner Jamie Barwick says she is settling in well.

There’s not much room under this beagle blanket for owner Andrea Freeman at home in Cwmbran, but who cares when you’ve got Lilly, Maggie, Roxy and Charlie for company

Andrea says their beloved beagles and their pups have kept things calm at home when the world was crazy outside. Looks pretty crazy inside too to us!

Tashi is a Labradoodle who was rescued eight years ago. She loves to laze in the garden at home with owner Paul Duncan in Lliswerry and as you can see she has made some new friends. She has certainly been comfortably ‘re-gnomed’.

Loki, a 10-month-old Staffie crossed with a Frenchie is pictured in his favourite spot, at least when he’s not playing with the kids. Owner Nicola Brown says Loki has been an amazing edition to the family home in Newport and has taken the edge off lockdown for the children.

Missy is loving cuddles at her Cwmbran home which she shares with Susan Myers. Missy is 16 years old and Susan says she came to them from a friend.

Stan is an English bulldog, who came from a breeders in Cardiff and now lives in Malpas, Newport, with Richard Gibbs. He loves basking in the sun and especially having a splash in the water. He’s 18 months old also loves chewing shoes and eating grass. Who doesn’t?

These two are happy together. Bess is a Border Collie, found in an animal rescue centre, and Tom is a true tabby, a stray who adopted Walter Kendall and family two years ago in Lliswerry.

Shih tzu Bailey loves being tickled - who doesn’t? He lives in Tredegar with Claire Jones who says he is wonderful company and has been keeping the family sane during lockdown.

Honey, an apricot cockapoo, likes sitting by the window and watching the world go by at her Newport home. Owner Jennifer Fairfax says she also loves her three daily walks and seeing her doggie pals.

Ralphie is a Jack Russell, about seven or eight years old, who lives with the Thomas family in Risca. He loves to play and go for walks and really loves owner Sian Thomas being at home during the pandemic.