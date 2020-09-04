GWENT Police are asking fans of Newport County and Swansea City to work with officers ahead of the game.

The Carabao Cup first round tie takes place at Rodney Parade in Newport tomorrow at 3pm and will be available to watch online on the website of either club.

Bars and pubs will be open in Newport, though the match will not be broadcast on TV, and people visiting the city are asked to remember to stay safe and social distance.

Superintendent Glyn Fernquest said: “We understand that this will be the first opportunity that fans have had for a long time to see their team in action.

“However, fans will not be allowed to enter the stadium as the game will be played behind closed doors.

“There is little point in attending the ground or congregating outside, especially when the match is available online.

“We continue to ask our communities follow the Welsh Government guidance and be mindful of the current rules in place. Staying safe is most important but we would ask people to be sensible also.

“Officers will be out and about on patrol in Newport, and across all force areas, to protect and reassure our communities.”

Visitors using public transport to travel to Newport are reminded that face coverings need to be worn and that they should check with the service providers before making the journey to the city.

Deputy chief constable Amanda Blakeman said: “We have been fortunate that the overwhelming majority of our communities have supported us throughout the health crisis.

“As football returns to Newport this weekend, we would ask fans, and other members of the community, to continue to stay onside with us.

“People have been acting sensibly, staying safe and practicing social distancing which is great to see. We would just ask that you continue to work with us and consider the risks that the pandemic still poses.”

Incidents can be reported to Gwent Police by calling 101, via the force’s social media accounts or anonymously through Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111. Always call 999 in an emergency.