A MAN has appeared in court charged with causing the death of a teenager by driving without due care and attention.
Derek Richards, 38, of Morgan Street, Blaenavon, appeared at Newport Magistrates’ Court in connection with the death of Rhys Dobson.
The 19-year-old, from the Garndiffaith area of Pontypool, died in the early hours of Sunday, April 14, 2019, on Varteg Road in Blaenavon.
Richards is accused of being responsible for killing him while driving a Citroen C3 car.
The defendant is due to appear before Newport Crown Court on September 30.
He was granted unconditional bail.
